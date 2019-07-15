Chillicothe Police Department receive large number of 911 calls from children

Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel is reporting that police dispatch has been receiving a large amount of accidental and unfounded calls, along with a large number of calls from children who are obtaining their parent’s phones.

Sampsel asks that, when providing a phone to a child, parents remove the battery so it will not be able to access 911 as even though a phone may be deactivated, the 911 function continues to work properly.

Samsel asks residents to use 911 for the emergency purpose for which it is intended, not for non-emergencies. The misuse of 911 emergency telephone service is a crime.