Chillicothe Police Department receive large number of 911 calls from children

Local News July 15, 2019 KTTN News
Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel is reporting that police dispatch has been receiving a large amount of accidental and unfounded calls, along with a large number of calls from children who are obtaining their parent’s phones.

Sampsel asks that, when providing a phone to a child, parents remove the battery so it will not be able to access 911 as even though a phone may be deactivated, the 911 function continues to work properly.

Samsel asks residents to use 911 for the emergency purpose for which it is intended, not for non-emergencies. The misuse of 911 emergency telephone service is a crime.

