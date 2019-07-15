Troopers arrest three in north Missouri for DWI over the weekend

The highway patrol reports a Jamesport resident, 40-year old Jackqueline Blackburn, was arrested early Sunday in Daviess County and accused of felony driving while intoxicated, failure to properly maintain plates, and no proof of insurance. Blackburn was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A Bethany man, 56-year-old Wayne Bonde, was arrested early Sunday in Harrison County and accused of felony counts of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended and speeding. He was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

A St. Joseph resident, 29-year-old Brandon Heldenbrand, was arrested late Saturday night in Daviess County and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, speeding 126 miles an hour in a 70 zone, and failure to signal. Heldenbrand was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.