An Excelsior Springs man was hurt when he swerved the van he was driving to avoid ‘road closed’ barricades southwest of Carrollton.

The van started skidding, went off the right side of Highway 10 and overturned onto its top in a ditch.

Forty-one-year-old Johnathan Galloway was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

Galloway was wearing a seat belt and the van was demolished. The Highway Patrol accused Galloway of driving while intoxicated.