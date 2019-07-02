Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has announced that his administration returned $45,083,224.85 of unclaimed property in the recent fiscal year that closed June 30th. In the prior fiscal year, the Unclaimed Property Division returned $44,696,518.89.

“I encourage all Missourians to visit our website and check to see if they are entitled to unclaimed property,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “This record-breaking year is a reflection of the Unclaimed Property Division’s dedication and hard work. I am proud to have them on my team—and look forward to hopefully set a new record over the coming year.”

Treasurer Fitzpatrick has made returning Unclaimed Property to Missourians a priority since taking office in January. Staff in the Unclaimed Property Division returned the first $1 million in a record-breaking nine days (including a State holiday). In May, Treasurer Fitzpatrick and Unclaimed Property staffers traveled to Joplin to help residents search for and claim unclaimed property. That effort helped return over $328,000 in Jasper County.

State law requires financial institutions, insurance companies, public agencies, and other business entities to turn over assets, including cash and the contents of safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer’s Office. Most Unclaimed Property consists of cash from bank accounts, stocks, bonds and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned. It can also include uncollected insurance policy proceeds, government refunds, utility deposits and wages from past jobs.