Grundy R-5 Board of Education reports $50,000 deficit

For the just-concluded fiscal year, the Grundy R-5 School District reports an approximate $50,000 deficit for the one year period.

The Board of Education at a recent end of the fiscal year meeting approved a motion to amend the 2018-19 budget to reflect actual receipts and expenditures. Revenues for that year were more than $2,234,000. Expenditures during the same year were over $2,484,000.

In other action, the Grundy R-5 board heard a report on a co-op agreement with the Newtown-Harris school for most sports in the 2019-20 school year. The board approved extra duty contracts at Galt for junior and senior sponsorships, varsity softball coach as well as junior/senior high track coach.

The next meeting of the Grundy R-5 Board of Education is Monday, July 8th, at 8 am, in the high school business room in Galt.