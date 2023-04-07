State assisting Missouri communities affected by deadly Bollinger County tornado

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

On Wednesday, April 5, a deadly tornado swept through Bollinger County, Missouri, devastating homes, families, and businesses in the Glenallen area.

Preliminary damage survey results from the National Weather Service rate the tornado as an EF-2 with an estimated peak wind speed of 130 miles per hour. Five fatalities were confirmed as well as several injuries.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the five individuals who lost their lives as well as all of those affected by this storm,” Governor Parson said. “We are grateful for the efforts of our state and local response agencies, first responders, utility crews, and volunteer partners, and we will continue to use all state resources possible to assist throughout the recovery process.”

On Friday, March 31, Governor Parson signed Executive Order 23-03 in response to severe weather threats across the state. The Order, which activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, is still in effect and allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions in order to provide assistance.

Governor Parson joined local leaders and emergency response personnel yesterday to survey storm damage in the impact area. Initial damage assessments are currently underway to determine what programs can be requested to help support recovery. SEMA Regional Coordinators are on-scene assisting local teams with the assessments as well as other needs and concerns. Those who have experienced storm-related damage should report it to their local emergency management agency if they haven’t already.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at Marble Hill First Baptist Church, 502 Broadway Street, Marble Hill, MO 63764 for those affected by the tornado. Food and water are available as well as cots for those needing a place to sleep.

AmeriCorps St. Louis has also established a Volunteer Reception Center (VRC) at Woodland Elementary School, 18729 Jackal Drive, Marble Hill, MO 63764. As search and rescue efforts transition to recovery efforts, the public is asked to stay out of the impact area and refrain from going door to door as it is not safe. Those interested in helping should report to the VRC. Community members and residents in need of assistance should also report to the VRC to request help. Hours of operation will be 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. today through Sunday.

SEMA remains in constant communication with its regional coordinators, state response partners, and local emergency management to assess resource needs and will continue coordinating with volunteer partners and faith-based organizations to provide assistance over the coming days.

Individuals with unmet needs should contact United Way 211. Call 2-1-1 for assistance or visit this link.

Related