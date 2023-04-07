Former federal correctional officer indicted for sexual abuse of an Inmate

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a former federal correctional officer with one count of sexual abuse of an individual in federal custody.

The indictment alleges that, between October 2021 and August 2022, Lenton Jerome Hatten, 54, of Tallahassee, Florida, engaged in sexual acts with an inmate while employed as a sports specialist for the Bureau of Prisons.

Hatten made his initial appearance in federal court Thursday afternoon.

Trial for Hatten is set for June 5 at 8:15 a.m., at the U.S. Courthouse in Tallahassee before the Honorable Senior U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle. If convicted, Hatten faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, five years to life on supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine.

The FBI and the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney James A. McCain for the Northern District of Florida is prosecuting this case.

