Stanberry woman injured in crash on Highway 136

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Stanberry woman sustained moderate injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle hitting a pickup truck two miles east of Stanberry on Wednesday afternoon, June 1st.

An ambulance transported the driver of the SUV, 27-year-old Kaleigh Armfield, to Mosaic Medical Center of Albany. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, 65-year-old William Wiederholt of Stanberry.

The vehicles traveled west on Highway 136 before the truck reportedly slowed to turn north into a private drive. The front of the SUV struck the rear of the truck. The SUV came to rest blocking the westbound lane of Highway 136 on its wheels, and the pickup came to rest in the private driveway on its wheels.

Each driver wore a seat belt. The SUV received moderate damage while the pickup received minor damage.

The Gentry County Sheriff’s Department and Stanberry Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.