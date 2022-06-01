Area communities receive funds through the Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 program

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced Wednesday the award of more than $41.2 million through the CDBG COVID-19 program to communities. The program is to help the communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the lasting effects of COVID-19.

The City of Gallatin is a recipient of the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 program. Gallatin will receive $351,705 for the city to construct automated metering equipment to protect staff and prevent interactions that could spread COVID-19.

Other award recipients include the cities of Kirksville, Macon, and LaPlata. Kirksville will receive $627,103 for the city to expand its current 911 call center and implement technology upgrades to better serve the community during emergencies. Macon will receive $1,370,000 to create a public wifi park. LaPlata will receive $220,279 to complete a street improvement project and $167,333 to construct automated metering equipment to protect staff and prevent interactions that could spread COVID-19.

Macon County will receive $1,719,800 to construct a new water tower and for distribution system upgrades to address the need for safe and reliable drinking water for two communities.