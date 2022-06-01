Obituary & Services: Clitus Wesley Meeker

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Clitus Wesley Meeker, 81, of Galt, Missouri, passed away at 6:05 AM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, Missouri. Memorial services are planned for 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Galt Christian Church in Galt, Missouri. Inurnment will be in the Campground Cemetery in Osgood, Missouri. Instead of flowers, memorials and contributions are suggested to the Galt Christian Church or the Grundy R-5 Athletics.

Clitus was born on February 19, 1941, in Osgood, Missouri to Vaughn Olen and Helen Lorene (Hamilton) Meeker. He attended and graduated from Trenton High School in 1959. He was united in marriage to Judy Rae Callahan on January 31, 1960. To this union, they had four children: C. Wesley Jr, Charla, Shelly, and Phillip.

Clitus started playing in a band at the age of 12 and it soon became his lifelong passion. He played with his dad and Dean Allnutt as the Country Hillbillies, was part of the Teeners band in high school, the Country Gentlemen at Cousin Pud’s Jamboree in Laredo, Missouri, was part of Young Country in Laredo, and played at Buck Cody’s Jamboree in Marceline, Missouri. Clitus was known as the best guitar player in the state of Missouri and played with Kitty Wells, Porter Waggoner, Dolly Parton, Rhonda Vincent, Ernest Tubb, and many other country music artists.

He worked for the majority of his life at Trenton Foods in Trenton, Missouri as a maintenance coordinator until his retirement. With retirement came a whole new life of hobbies! He was a member of the Galt Christian Church, served on the Grundy R-5 school board, was chairman of the Galt Housing, was a woodworking craftsman, restored his old car and tractor, attended all Grundy R-5 sporting events, and was an excellent teacher of electrical, carpentry, and coaching. There wasn’t much he couldn’t fix, repair, or rebuild! He especially loved watching his kids and grandkids playing sports, hunting for quail and rabbits, fishing, and teaching them the fundamentals of life.

Clitus is preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Ray and Doris Callahan; and brothers-in-law, Danny Murphy, Willard Robinson, and Charles Callahan. He is survived by his wife, Judy Meeker of Galt, MO; son, C. Wesley Meeker Jr. and wife Marsha of Macon, MO; daughter, Charla Pipes and husband Wayne of Humphreys, MO; daughter, Shelly Searcy of Galt, MO; son, Phillip Meeker and wife Tammy of Laredo, MO; grandchildren, Bobby Meeker and wife Kari of Linn Creek, MO, Annaka Gott and husband Robbie of Macon, MO, Christian Meeker and wife Jordyn of Macon, MO, Jason Pipes and wife Brandi of Humphreys, MO, Robin Griswold and husband Clint of Trenton, MO, Colby Searcy and wife Holly of Humphreys, MO, Carter Searcy of Galt, MO, Bo Meeker of Laredo, MO, and Ayra Meeker of Laredo, MO; 16 great grandchildren; sisters, Patty Murphy of Trenton, MO, and Vaughncille Brown and husband Gerald of Galt, MO; sisters-in-law, Lois Callahan and Phyllis Robinson; his special friend who was like his brother, Chris Griffin of Trenton, MO; close friends, Bernie and Mary Munday of Trenton, MO; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.