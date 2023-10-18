St. Louis County man sentenced to 13 ½ years in prison for providing deadly fentanyl that killed Florissant woman

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Tuesday sentenced a man who provided the fentanyl that killed a Florissant, Missouri woman in 2020 to 13 ½ years in prison.

Jerome Middleton, 46, of Calverton Park, pleaded guilty in June to a felony charge of knowingly distributing fentanyl, resulting in death. He admitted supplying the fentanyl that killed the Florissant woman on Nov. 27, 2020. Middleton, a “runner,” would collect money from people, buy drugs, and keep some of the drugs for himself to make the trip. Middleton bought six capsules containing fentanyl in St. Louis and kept three for himself, his plea says. Middleton also admitted going to the victim’s home on the four days preceding her death to provide her with narcotics.

Florissant police found the victim dead after family and friends became concerned about her. She left behind a 4-year-old daughter and a 20-month-old son. “No child should have to face the death of their mother at such a young age,” the victim’s mother said in court Tuesday.

“DEA takes deaths by illegal drugs very seriously,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Colin Dickey, lead of Drug Enforcement Administration investigations in Eastern Missouri. “We can’t say it often enough: if you are a drug dealer and your poison kills someone, we will do everything to make sure you spend time in jail. This sentence is proof of that objective.”

This case was investigated by the Florissant Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.