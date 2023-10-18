Fredericktown man sentenced to serve 87 months in federal prison for possessing child pornography

The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Joseph A. Morgan, 48, of Fredericktown, Missouri, has been sentenced to serve 87 months in federal prison for the offense of Possession of Child Pornography. Morgan appeared for his sentencing hearing Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Sarah A. Pitlyk at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to court documents, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at a residence in Madison County in March 2021 after developing probable cause that an individual was obtaining videos containing child pornography over the internet. Morgan was found on the property, and investigators seized his tablet and a thumb drive. Over 60 child pornography videos were discovered on the devices. At his guilty plea hearing earlier this year, Morgan admitted that he used the internet to acquire the material. After serving his 87-month sentence,

Morgan will be placed on lifetime supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the Government.