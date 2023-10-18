St. Joseph man sent to hospital after Interstate 29 crash

An accident left a man with moderate injuries on the morning of October 17, 2023, as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Paul W. Mott, 33, of St. Joseph, was driving a 2022 Nissan Sentra southbound on Interstate 29 near mile marker 47.6. According to the accident report, Mott’s car veered off the east side of the roadway. In an attempt to regain control, he overcorrected, causing the vehicle to become airborne. The Nissan subsequently struck the ground and came to a halt off the west side of the road, resting on its wheels facing northwest.

Mott, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained moderate injuries. Buchanan County EMS responded to the scene and transported him to Mosaic in St. Joseph for medical treatment.

The Nissan Sentra suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Blue Knight.

The crash was investigated by Trooper C.R. Kottwitz of the Missouri State Highway Patrol who was assisted by Sergeant R. P. Dudeck and Corporal J.D. Maudlin.