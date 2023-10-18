Woman from Kahoka rear-ends big rig stopped in construction zone west of Wayland, Missouri

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, a collision occurred involving a 2013 Peterbilt and a 2012 Buick Enclave on Highway 136, approximately four miles west of Wayland, Missouri, as confirmed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident, which took place at around 12:35 p.m., involved the Buick Enclave, driven by Tressa M. Boyd, 36, of Kahoka, Missouri, striking the rear of the Peterbilt, operated by Hunter O. Byrn, 21, of Downing, Missouri. At the time of the collision, Byrn’s Peterbilt was stopped due to ongoing road construction.

Boyd, who was wearing her seat belt, sustained serious injuries in the crash. She was transported privately to Scotland County Hospital for treatment. Byrn, also secured by a seat belt at the time of the incident, escaped with minor vehicle damage and no personal injuries.

The Buick Enclave suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Brewer and Sons Towing. In contrast, the Peterbilt incurred minor damage and was secured at the roadside on County Road 418.

Responding to the incident were personnel from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Clark County deputies, Wayland Fire Department, and Clark County Ambulance.