The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Spickard man Tuesday, June 30th on an absconder type of parole violation on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Twenty-four year old Nicholas Wendt alleged violation involved residency as well as reporting and directives. He is to be returned to the Department of Corrections.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares