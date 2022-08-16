Spickard Board of Education approves tax rate, announce 19 students enrolled for new school year

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An adjusted tax levy rate was approved during Monday night’s meeting of the Spickard R-2 Board of Education. The school district reports the tax rate in fund number one will be $4.8172 on the 100 dollars assessed valuation.

A bid was accepted from Build N Trust to replace the roof on the gym portion of the school building at a cost of $45,100. The board tabled tuck-pointing bids until the September meeting.

The school bus route was approved with Randy Smith hired as the driver.

The Spickard School District will be the fiscal agent for a physical education program that also includes two other districts. PE Teacher Japeth Busick shares his time with Laredo and Pleasant View R-6 in addition to Spickard.

Superintendent Erika Eakes reported enrollment at Spickard is 19 for the upcoming year. She noted all but two students attended the Bright Futures Back to School event. Donations of school supplies came from the Salem Church, Spickard Christian Church, Nancy Anderson, and Church Women United of Grundy county.

Summer projects were described including remodeling of the main office and staff bathrooms plus installation of new phones and security cameras at the school building.

Approved were the annual secretary of the board report and the board member’s conflict of interest and financial disclosure policy. The back-to-school open house at Spickard is August 23rd at 5:30 with August 24th as the first day for classes with a 1 pm dismissal time.