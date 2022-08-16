Obituary & Services: Shirley Arlene James Anderson

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Shirley Arlene James Anderson passed away on August 14 2022 at the age of 76 after an arduous scuffle with cancer. She was born October 15, 1945, in Juneau Alaska to David and Virginia James while David was serving in the Coast Guard.

She married the love of her life, Richard Anderson on June 23, 1967, and spent the next 54 years caring for and supporting each other.

Shirley completed her Bachelor’s degree at CMSU-Warrensburg in 1967. She was a Labor and Delivery Nurse at Hedrick Medical Center for over 40 years.

Family and friends brought great joy to Shirley. She loved telling tales of her kids and took great pleasure in wearing the best of grandma fashion-her sweatshirts embroidered with all of her grandkids. She loved to give guilt trips to her family and go on fun trips with “the girls” Pam, Sherri, and Linda. Shirley enjoyed collecting family photos, wood fruit, and pewter on family vacations.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Natalie (Kevin) Suttmoeller, Mark (Anne) Anderson, and Kerri (Andy Chiavetta) Anderson; grandchildren, Marley, Mack, Morgan, Beckett, Greer, and Jack; mother-in-law, Mary Anderson; niece and nephew, Mary (Honey) Bradshaw and David (Crystal) James; great nieces and nephews, Abigail, Anthony, Macy, and Dawson. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Carl James, and grandson, Tye Anderson.

We will probably still do all of the things she guilted us into. You will be missed, Mom.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at Welsh Cemetery, Dawn, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Welsh Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri.