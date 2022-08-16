Grundy County Health Department to offer Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department has received a limited supply of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

Novavax is a two-dose series recommended for individuals age 18 and up. The Novavax vaccine is protein-based, which is a type of vaccine that has been widely used for decades. Some more familiar protein-based vaccines include those that protect against human papillomavirus, hepatitis B, and shingles. This vaccine offers an additional option for adults who may be reluctant to receive vaccines formulated with mRNA technology.

Novavax was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing mild, moderate, and severe COVID-19. Novavax is a two-dose series with the second dose given three to eight weeks after the initial dose; it is not authorized as a booster dose at this time.

Novavax will be available at Grundy County Health Department by appointment while supplies last. A $50 gift card is available for Grundy County residents who receive a primary dose of any COVID-19 vaccine. Call (660) 359-4196 to make an appointment.