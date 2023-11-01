Special program for veterans set for November 9 at North Mercer School

A Veterans Day program is scheduled at North Mercer School on November 9. Veterans from all locations are welcome to attend the event in the new gym at 10 a.m.

The music department will offer performances, and students will present readings. The event will also recognize the veterans in attendance. A complimentary lunch will be provided for veterans and their significant others.

No reservations are required for veterans wishing to attend the Veterans Day program at North Mercer School on November 9.