Corbitt Wall to be keynote speaker at Missouri Livestock Symposium

Corbitt Wall, livestock market analyst for DV Auction, is set to be the keynote speaker on Friday evening, December 1, at the 24th annual Missouri Livestock Symposium, according to Garry L. Mathes, committee chairman.

The Missouri Livestock Symposium, held on December 1 and 2 at William Matthew Middle School in Kirksville, MO, is a premier educational event and trade show for livestock producers.

Zac Erwin, MU Extension Field Specialist in Livestock and Symposium vice-chair, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are excited to welcome Corbitt Wall back to the Missouri Livestock Symposium.” He continued, “Corbitt is one of the most prominent voices in the cattle marketing business and has garnered a significant following of beef producers throughout the Midwest. Producers value his direct communication style and deep understanding of the cattle market, from farm to futures.”

Currently, Corbitt Wall serves as the commercial cattle manager and livestock market analyst for DV Auction. He is recognized for his profound understanding of the ever-changing dynamics of livestock marketing. Wall shares his expertise through various channels and is a regular feature on The Feeder Flash, five days a week.

Erwin emphasized that the Missouri Livestock Symposium is dedicated to bringing leading experts in their fields to educate farmers, ranchers, and the public on issues impacting livestock production. The Symposium is eager to host Corbitt Wall in Kirksville this December.

The Missouri Livestock Symposium will take place at William Matthew Middle School, located at 1515 S. Cottage Grove in Kirksville, MO. The event runs from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

For those passionate about livestock production, the Symposium boasts a lineup of nationally renowned speakers discussing relevant topics and a comprehensive agricultural trade show. Attendees can enjoy a complimentary beef dinner at 6 p.m. on Friday and a sponsored lunch on Saturday, courtesy of the Missouri Department of Agriculture and Missouri commodity groups.

The program is largely free due to the generous support of Platinum-level sponsors, including the University of Missouri Extension, USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Missouri Department of Agriculture, Missouri Sheep Merchandising Council, FCS Financial, KTVO Studios, MFA Oil, Pepsi-Cola Memphis Bottling, and the Missouri Beef Industry Council.

For more event details and information on additional program sponsors, visit the Missouri Livestock Symposium website. Alternatively, inquiries can be directed to the Adair County MU Extension Center at 660-665-9866 or to Mathes at 660-341-6625.