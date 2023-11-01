Fatal crash on Highway 6 near Saint Joseph claims the life of elderly driver

On November 1, 2023, at approximately 7:43 a.m., a fatal accident occurred on Highway 6 at 85th Rd, approximately four miles east of Saint Joseph, Missouri.

The accident involved a 2022 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jessica D. Gummelt, 48, of Stewartsville, Missouri, and a 1997 Honda Accord driven by Ferol D. Engeman, 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Honda Accord, which was traveling northbound on 85th Rd, failed to yield the right of way to the westbound Jeep Wrangler on Highway 6. The collision took place in the westbound lane, causing both vehicles to travel off the northbound side of Highway 6. The Honda Accord came to rest on its wheels facing east, while the Jeep Wrangler ended up on its driver’s side, also facing east.

Gummelt, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph. Unfortunately, Engeman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Dr. Simpson at 8:07 a.m. and was later transported to Heaton Bowman Smith Funeral Home.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash and were towed by Blue Knight Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol received assistance in the investigation from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.