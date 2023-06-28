Special Meeting: Trenton R-9 Board of Education approves 2023-2024 budget with surplus of $42,000

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved the 2023-2024 budget at a special meeting on June 28th.

The budget estimates total revenues of $14,835,570.56 and total expenditures of $14,793,480.24. There is an estimated surplus of $42,090.32.

Superintendent Daniel Gott noted the surplus does not leave a lot of cushion, but he said that is okay. He commented he is not planning for the district to go into the red, but if it did, it would not be a bad thing.

The 2023-2024 budget has what Gott called “healthy reserves” due to COVID-19 money. He is projecting an ending fund balance of about 37% without any additional funds the district is expected to receive.

Gott plans to run a deficit budget in 2024-2025 to do some facility updates. He wants to keep things updated and not “kick things down the road.” He said the district will not go on a “crazy” spending spree and will need to be responsible.

The board approved the actualization of revenues and expenditures for the 2022-2023 budget. Gott reported Trenton R-9 had a surplus of $159,315.63. He said the district is doing well. One hundred fifty thousand dollars of grant money came in early and was added to the 2022-2023 budget.

There was a transfer of $454,188 from the Incidental Fund to the Capital Projects Fund. Another transfer was for $69,309.65 from the Teacher Fund to the Incidental Fund, which zeroed out the Teacher Fund.

The board approved 2022-2023 budget amendments, end-of-the-year bills, and payment of July bills. A budget amendment was approved that involved the transfer of $300,000 from the Capital Projects Fund to the UMB Bank 2010B Bond. The move is based on the debt amortization schedule set up by Stifel. Gott noted all the money will be there to make the final payment in 2027.

The board approved Fourth Grade Teacher Kim Foster applying for a GEC Community Foundation Grant for $877 for literature sets to be used in the fourth-grade classrooms at Rissler Elementary School.

Approval was given for a public surplus auction being held at the Trenton R-9 District Office on July 21st at 9 o’clock.

The tax rate hearing was approved to be held at the district office on August 8th at 5:25 before the next regular meeting. No meeting is planned for July.

Gott discussed new attendance policies approved by the board at its last regular meeting. He reported the district receives funding based on the average daily attendance, and attendance has been down.

He said if a high school student does not have an excuse for being absent and is absent six or more days in a semester, a panel will look at that student’s situation. The student could make up time during Saturday School or after-school detention with 25 minutes in either for every hour of instruction missed.

Gott noted the attendance policy was not tied to grades. However, a student would have to make up seat time before he or she could get credit.

He said the panel would be made up of school employees that could include principals and counselors. He expects the district to revisit the attendance policy as it progresses.

The board entered into a closed session for personnel matters. No action was taken.

