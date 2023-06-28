Chillicothe City Council strikes deal to remove Muddy Creek Railroad Bridge at no cost

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council approved a contract and an ordinance on June 26th to remove the Muddy Creek Railroad Bridge. City Clerk Amy Hess reports the contract was with Monty Campbell, and he will remove the bridge at no cost. He will retain the bridge’s iron support beams.

The council approved contracts and ordinances accepting bids for the demolition and residential building asbestos removal of 608 Cherry Street and 423 Second Street. Perkins Dozing will demolish the buildings at a cost of $8,975 for 423 Second Street and $12,367 for 608 Cherry Street. The houses were owned by the city.

The council received two bids for the empty lot at 1547 Bryan Street, but they were under the $5,000 minimum. The bids were rejected.

Cinthia Barnes was appointed to fill the vacancy on the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board and Board of Adjustments.

