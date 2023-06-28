Successful 5K Fun Run raises funds for Life Options Green Hills

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Saturday’s 5K Fun Run on behalf of Life Options Green Hills attracted 115 registered participants. First and second-place winners were selected in each of the four age groups for males and females. The Trenton Fire Department sprayed water to cool down the runners.

Life Options listed the top fundraising teams as Jamesport Grocery, LFJ, and YFC. Cheryl Moore was announced as the top fundraising individual. Cash prizes were awarded to the top two runners in each category.

Early entries received a Life Options T-shirt and a swag bag filled with various merchandise from a few of the sponsors. Registered participants received free admittance that night at the Trenton Family Aquatics Center.

In honor of Life Options’ upcoming third birthday, a season pool pass was given away in a raffle. The amount of funds raised was undetermined at the time and will be announced at a later date.

