Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests in north Missouri on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested several individuals on June 27, 2023, which resulted in charges ranging from drug possession to weapon offenses.

Here are the details of the arrests:

Hayley D. Burkeybile, a 33-year-old female from Trenton, Missouri, was taken into custody in Harrison County. She is facing the following charges: Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to Wear a Seat Belt

Failure to Register Vehicle Annually

Hayley D. Burkeybile was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center, with a 24-hour hold period in effect.

Danny D. Owen, a 35-year-old male from Princeton, Missouri, was also arrested in Harrison County. The charges against him include: Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to Wear a Seat Belt

Danny D. Owen was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center, subject to a 24-hour hold.

Tucker J. Wells, a 31-year-old male from Macon, Missouri, was apprehended in Macon County. The charges filed against him include: Three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Felony)

Tucker J. Wells was held at the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, subject to a 24-hour hold.

Makiah A. Drennen, a 21-year-old female from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested in Andrew County. The charges against her are as follows: St. Joseph Police Department – Local/City Ordinance Warrant: Operating Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility

No Valid Driver’s License

Failure to Wear a Seat Belt

Makiah A. Drennen has been released as she was bondable.

These arrests highlight the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s ongoing efforts to combat drug-related offenses and ensure public safety.

