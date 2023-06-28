Don’t miss out on the concerts, rides, fun and excitement at the Northeast Missouri Fair, July 15th through 22nd

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Northeast Missouri Fair will be held in Kirksville during July with events held from July 15th through 22nd.

The campgrounds will open on July 15th, and there will be a horse show.

July 16th will include a baby show and the Northeast Missouri Fair Queen, Teen Miss, and Young Miss contests.

Monday will include Tall Corn, Pie, and Super Farmer contests; 4-H, Open Class, and FFA exhibit judging; and a horseshoe pitching tournament. The official opening ceremonies will be held on July 17th at 7 pm.

Breeding Sheep, Market Lamb, and Goat show will be held on that Tuesday. A rodeo will also take place at 7:30 pm.

That Wednesday will include Bucket Calf, Breeding Beef, Market Beef, and Poultry shows. There will also be a truck and tractor pull at 7:30 pm.

That Thursday will include the Breeding Swine and Market Swine shows. Bon Jovi and Journey cover band BonJour will perform at 7 pm.

The rabbit and PeeWee Livestock show will be held on Friday. Darryl Worley will perform with special guests Ashley Barron and Chad Brock at 7 pm.

The schedule for July 22nd will include awards, a buyers and sellers brunch, and a premium livestock sale. Sara Evans will perform with special guest Jarrod Turner at 7 o’clock. A $1,000 drawing will be held during the concert’s intermission. To be eligible to win, the entrant must be a season ticket holder and be present.

The Northeast Missouri Fair will also include children’s games and contests, carnival rides, and a beer garden.

Season tickets can be purchased before the fair for $50. A season ticket grants access to all events throughout the week. They can be purchased on the NEMO Fair website or at the Kirksville Hy-Vee, Ayerco north and south locations in Kirksville, the fair office, or from any board member. At the gate, a season pass will cost $55.

A daily pass will cost $20 for Tuesday through Thursday and $25 on Friday and Saturday.

