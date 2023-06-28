NCMC continues building demolition to make way for campus expansion

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A building that once housed a one-screen movie theater and, more recently, the college bookstore is being torn down. It’s part of building demolition work financed by North Central Missouri College to make way for campus improvements.

Perkins and Sons of Lock Springs were employed to tear down several vacant buildings on and close to the campus in Trenton. Work resumed Wednesday morning on the east side of the two-story brick building along Main Street.

Previously, an old furniture store building was torn down. That structure most recently was known as Barnes and Freeman Halls and was used mostly for classrooms. Off the northwest corner of Main and Crowder, the Open Door church and an adjoining building that was used for storage have been torn down, and the lot has been leveled. The college-owned building there was the location of a former business: Scholl and Hamilton Heating and Cooling.

Also to be torn down are a row of vacated buildings on the west side of the 1100 block of Main Street. Each is vacant but formerly housed several different businesses in recent years. Those addresses are 1109, 1113, and 1117 Main.

The college has reported that this area will be used to park construction vehicles and equipment needed for the upcoming construction of the Nuttall Student Center in the 1200 block of Main Street, just south of Geyer Hall. Once the student center is complete, the vacant areas are expected to be used for parking.

Another improvement project underway on the NCMC campus is the paving of the parking lot on the west side of what will be known as Alexander Student Hall.

Related