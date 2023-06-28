Gallatin to hire ordinance officer through Green Hills Regional Planning Commission; city receives clean audit report for 2022

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved the replacement of the South Prospect secondary pump for the wastewater department on June 26th. FTC will replace the pump for $11,381.06.

The board approved paying $950 towards fixing the Tom Garnett Ditch, which is half of the total project cost of $1,900. City Clerk Crystal Dorrel reports that work has started by adding drainage tubing. More dirt work will be done, and rocks are to be added.

Approval was given to someone wanting to rent the pool and teach yoga classes. The person will be allowed to rent the pool for $25 per use plus $5 per individual in the class.

The board approved a Missouri Public Utility Alliance project service agreement involving 2400 electric upgrades. Dorrel says the service agreement is basically a contract for updating the electric lines for the City of Gallatin.

Certified Public Accountant John Gillum presented the 2022 Audit Report for the City of Gallatin. He highlighted the financial standing of the city as of December 31st, 2022, and the finances were compared to past years. Additional questions were also answered. Dorrel reports that the audit was considered to be “clean.”

A special meeting was scheduled for June 29th at 3:30 to further discuss the 2022 Audit. The audit is expected to be approved at the meeting. The board wanted more time to review findings if the members had questions.

City Administrator Lance Rains reported that ordinance officer interviews were held on June 22nd. The job was offered to someone the next day, but the person’s name has not been released. The person was given until the end of the week to accept the position.

Dorrel says the person hired as ordinance officer will be a contract employee of the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. The commission is partnering with small cities to employ the ordinance officer, and it wants the position filled by July 1st.

It was reported that three water department staff members took their certification test on June 22nd. Staff members worked on meter changeouts and keeping the pool running.

Cary Sayre with Allstate Consultants came by to review a carbon dioxide problem with the water plant.

The bucket truck for the electric department was expected to be done any day.

It was reported that a bird was electrocuted in one of the transformers on East Mill Street, causing a power outage on Saturday (June 24th) morning by blowing three fuses. Staff members returned the power in approximately one hour. Staff members have also been replacing poles.

The street department received a truck and placed it in service. Staff members worked on mowing and getting the sweeper on the sweeper equipment.

Bids were to be opened for the Community Development Block Grant Street Project on June 26th. At that special meeting, two bids were received. One was from Emery Sapp and Sons for $991,275.20, and the other was from Metro Asphalt for $868,127.95. Cary Sayre with Allstate took the bids and will figure out the bid tabulation and alternates.

Mayor Barbara Ballew announced that the nursing home plans to have a firework show on July 6th. The show will be open to the public.

Rains announced that the first Main Street Gallatin meeting will be on June 29th.

