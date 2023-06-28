Livingston County Clerk’s Office makes absentee ballots available for August 8th special election

The Livingston County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Chillicothe has absentee ballots available for the August 8th special election.

The county clerk’s office reports the ballot measures to be voted on to include a three percent tax on the retail sale of adult-use marijuana for the City of Chillicothe and Livingston County.

The county clerk’s office’s regular hours are weekdays from 8:30 to 4:30. The last day to register to vote is July 12th. The county clerk’s office will be open for absentee voting on August 5th from 8:30 to 12:30.

Anyone needing to vote absentee may contact the Livingston County Clerk’s Office to inquire about the process. Special arrangements can also be made by calling the office at 660-646-8000 extension 3.

