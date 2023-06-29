Missouri Department of Revenue awards contract to operate Trenton license office

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Revenue has chosen a proposal for the operation of the Trenton license office.

According to the Department of Revenue Director of Strategy and Communications Anne Marie Moy, the request for proposals was awarded on June 27th to Nickels and Dimes of Milan. The effective date is August 1st of this year, and the expiration date is August 1st, 2028.

Another offer was submitted by Lorraine Roderick of Trenton, who was the most recent manager of the Trenton license office.

The Trenton license office closed on May 31st after it was announced the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce did not renew its contract with the state. It was previously reported that the Trenton license office had been co-located with the chamber for more than 40 years.

A date has not been announced when the license office will reopen, nor has a location been chosen.

The Missouri Department of Revenue’s request for proposals to operate the license office ran from May 10th to June 7th.

