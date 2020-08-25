Softball tournament to benefit Cody McHargue slated for August 30, 2020

A softball tournament will be held to benefit a Trenton resident injured in an assault in Downtown Trenton on July 18th. The tournament for Cody McHargue will start at the Ebbe Sports Complex in Trenton on the morning of Sunday, August 30th at 9 o’clock.

The cost per team is $200, and all money will go to McHargue’s family. There will also be a donation bucket available. Fueled Up Nutrition will serve tea, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the family. There will be a raffle drawing for miscellaneous items.

Businesses interested in donating to the Softball Tournament for Cody McHargue Sunday can contact Cayla Foster at 654-2529 or Dusti Treadwell at 654-0105.

According to McHargue’s mother, Denise Wilson Jones, he was hospitalized in Kansas City and had rehabilitation at a facility in Lincoln, Nebraska. He recently returned to Trenton.

