Mooresville man arrested after call from woman allegedly being held against her will

A Mooresville man has been arrested following an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol of a call from a woman allegedly being held against her will by a man with two firearms in the 15000 block of LIV 413. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 61 year old Duane Eugene Hall was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm, as he allegedly has a felony conviction of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in Illinois.

Hall was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail and later charged in Livingston County with the alleged weapons offense. Online court information shows he was released from jail on bond on own recognizance. Bond was initially set at $20,000 cash only. Hall is next scheduled in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court September 30th.

Cox says investigation showed a woman and a relative wanted to leave, and the suspect did not want to drive them to where they wanted to go. The suspect reportedly denied having any modern firearms but said he did own a black powder weapon, which he can legally possess. It was determined the suspect allegedly removed the modern rifle from the home before law enforcement arrived and hid it away from the house. The Patrol later found the rifle. Matching ammunition was in the home and provided to law enforcement.

Cox notes it was also determined the firearms were not involved in the argument, as the description given to dispatch was not what it seemed to be, and the woman was not actually being held against her will.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares