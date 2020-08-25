Trenton Police Department reports large decrease in nuisances compared to 2019

The Trenton Police Department reports 95 total nuisance incidents have been filed for the year as of Monday, August 24th. That is an increase of three from last month’s report. The total is down 139 compared to the same time period last year.

A nuisance summary shows the largest number of violations for this year so far involves grass and weeds with 48. There have been 20 involving trash and debris, 14 unregistered vehicles, and 13 open storage of a disabled vehicle.

The summary indicates 10 incidents are active, 51 have been cleared, and 34 have been prosecuted. Twenty-two nuisance-related cases were on the court docket.

