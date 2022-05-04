Smithfield Foods to hold hiring event on May 12th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Smithfield Foods will host a hiring event on Thursday, May 12.

The food company will offer qualifying walk-in candidates on-the-spot interviews for hundreds of available hourly positions across its facilities, farms, and distribution centers at the Princeton and Milan locations in this area. In-demand job openings include production, material handler, animal care, transportation, and maintenance technician positions.

The walk-in events will be held at the Princeton and Milan facilities in this area on Thursday, May 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Smithfield will offer competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, paid vacations, holidays, and more.

To view available jobs, pre-register for the event, and receive more information visit this link on the Smithfield website. Applicants are also encouraged to apply online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.