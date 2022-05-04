Audio: Missouri murderer Carman Deck executed at Bonne Terre prison

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

In the nation’s fifth execution of 2022, convicted double murderer Carman Deck is dead after Missouri’s (Tuesday evening’s) lethal injection.

Joey Parker served as a witness to the execution.

He was pronounced dead at 6:10.

Twenty-six years after James and Zelma Long were murdered execution-style in their DeSoto, Missouri home, their killer met his death at the prison in Bonne Terre.

A moment before slipping away into what looked like a deep sleep, Deck appeared to mouth the words, “I’m sorry.” Witnesses could see but not hear the condemned man.

In a statement, Governor Mike Parson said, “James and Zelma Long were innocent victims of Carman Deck’s heinous violence. Tonight, justice was served.”

Deck’s last written statement reads in part, “My hope is that one day the world will find peace and that we all will learn to be kind and loving to one another.”

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Corrections)