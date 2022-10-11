Single-vehicle crash on I-35 injures two from Arkansas

Local News October 11, 2022 KTTN News
Accident Graphic
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A single-vehicle I-35 accident early Monday evening seven miles north of Cameron injured two men from Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Injuries were minor for the driver, 31-year-old Austin Constant; and his passenger, 50-year-old Brian Davis. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The pickup was northbound on Interstate 35 when it went off the right side of the highway, struck the ground, continued off the road, came to a stop off the east side, and was demolished.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

Post Views: 7
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.