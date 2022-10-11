Single-vehicle crash on I-35 injures two from Arkansas

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A single-vehicle I-35 accident early Monday evening seven miles north of Cameron injured two men from Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Injuries were minor for the driver, 31-year-old Austin Constant; and his passenger, 50-year-old Brian Davis. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The pickup was northbound on Interstate 35 when it went off the right side of the highway, struck the ground, continued off the road, came to a stop off the east side, and was demolished.

Both occupants were using seat belts.