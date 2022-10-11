Man from Linneus life-flighted to Columbia after crashing north of Laclede

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A resident of Linneus was injured late Monday morning when the van he was driving went off Highway 5, struck a utility pole and fence, then overturned and was demolished.

Seventy-one-year-old Carlos Vegas received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Vega was wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred three miles north of Laclede.

Assistance was given by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and Linn County EMS.