A sports utility vehicle struck a deer Monday night in Nodaway County.

Sixty-three-year-old Deborah Rankin of Maryville received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Mosaic Health Care in St. Joseph. The driver, 68-year-old Kevin Rankin of Maryville, wasn’t hurt.

The accident happened at 7:30 Monday night on southbound Highway 71, three miles northwest of Barnard.

Extensive damage was reported to the SUV both occupants were using seat belts.