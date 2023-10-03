Silver Advisory Alert issued for Jack Morrill, missing from Breckenridge

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing senior from Breckenridge. The alert was raised following the disappearance of the individual from 290 West Wisconsin Street at 10:00 AM on October 2, 2023.

Details of the missing individual are as follows:

Name: Jack Morrill

Race: White

Age: 86

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 174 lbs

Physical Appearance: Gray hair, hazel eyes

Clothing: Light gray cowboy hat, button-down shirt or t-shirt, blue jeans, and house slippers

Medical Condition: Exhibits dementia-like symptoms

Vehicle Information:

Make and Model: White 2008 Chevrolet Silverado

License Plate: MO, 1HK26

Last Seen: Leaving 290 West Wisconsin Street, Breckenridge, MO 64625

Morrill has recently shown confusion about his age and current location.

Authorities urge anyone who has seen the missing individual or the vehicle, or has any information related to this case, to immediately dial 911 or contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office directly at 816-586-2681.

