Audio: Lawmaker wants to prevent certain countries from buying any Missouri land

(Missourinet) – If Representative Mike Haffner gets his way, protecting property rights will extend to ensure foreign adversaries are not allowed to buy up ANY land in the state. The Pleasant Hill Republican says it’s a fundamental right of the Bill of Rights.

“But we also have to have national security aspects, especially as we live in this age of terror. Although it is a foundational constitutional right of the federal government to determine our alliances and treaties, there are some specific holes as it deals with the protection of land.”

He sponsored a similar bill this year that failed to pass and is hoping to reintroduce a similar one in 2024. There were no opposing arguments or testimony for or against during the committee meeting.

