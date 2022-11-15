Signs and grants hot topics at meeting of the Trenton City Council

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A request was made Monday night for the Trenton City Council to consider a financial pledge to go toward a potential grant that would fund numerous directional (or way-finding) signs for Trenton.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development will be accepting tourism grant applications for ARPA funds which is the American Rescue Plan Act. But any grants awarded require 50 percent matching funds. The minimum project award is $250,000. ($30 million was provided to the state)

Scott Sharp told the council approximately 30 directional signs could be needed and there’s an estimate of $150,000. But he said bids would have to be sought if plans move ahead on seeking the grant. Sharp stated the Convention and Visitors Bureau has pledged $50,000 over two years. He noted Green Hills Regional Planning Commission could write the grant application. Sharp is asking the city of Trenton to be the sponsor noting it’ll likely be a competitive process as to which grants get funded.

The request was referred to the Trenton City Council’s Finance Committee which plans to meet Thursday, Nov 17th at 5 pm for a six-month budget review. Committee members are John Dolan, Duane Urick, Lance Otto, and Dave Mlika.

Cody Walton requested to have a tax lien reduced at 1215 Shanklin Avenue. He bought the vacant property at a tax sale. City Clerk Cindy Simpson said the city had a house torn down at a cost of $6,070. The city has a policy that allows the tax lien to be reduced to ten percent of the city’s expense. The council approved reducing the amount to $607 (10%) so the tax lien can be removed.

The city council voted to have an ordinance prepared to match state law on the use of headgear when operating a motorcycle or motorized tricycle. Missouri law now says motorcyclists age 26 and older can ride without a helmet if they have both medical insurance and proof of financial responsibility.

A discussion was held on revisions made to a lead service line policy as it applies to Trenton Municipal Utilities and property owners. Councilman Glen Briggs expressed a concern that the policy, as currently written, might result in one property owner bearing more expense to replace the lead service line than someone who lives closer to the water main. City Administrator Utility Director Ron Urton crafted the policy along with the council-suggested revisions made at a previous meeting.

Urton was absent from last night’s meeting and the council voted to table the policy. Eight councilmen participated in the meeting. Six were present at Trenton City Hall and Lance Otto and John Dolan attended the meeting via Zoom.