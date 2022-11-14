Hunters harvest 93,355 deer during opening weekend of firearms season

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 93,355 deer during the opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season on Saturday and Sunday. This included antlered bucks, button bucks, and does. That total is 3,400 more than on opening weekend in 2021.

Since the conservation department uses an online reporting (telecheck) system, the harvest numbers will increase daily, if not more often. As of an early Monday afternoon review (2 pm) of the online numbers, Harrison county leads the Green Hills with 1,069 deer killed. Next is Linn County at 915 and Daviess at 907. Others include Sullivan at 815, Livingston at 733, Putnam at 692, Grundy at 629, Caldwell at 627and Mercer County at 533. The top harvesting counties in Missouri for opening weekend were Franklin with 2,015 deer harvested, Texas with 1,724, and Callaway with 1,692.

After a mild start to November, the weather turned colder just in time for opening weekend. MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle stated while Saturday was a bit blustery, there were good conditions, overall, for the opening weekend this year, and the long-term forecast looks very good.

The November portion of firearms deer season continues through Nov. 22. Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season resume Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023. The late youth portion of firearms season runs Nov. 25-27. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs from Dec. 3-11 (in open counties) followed by the alternative methods portion from Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.