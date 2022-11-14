Schedule updated for Christmas festivities in Trenton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Musical performances have been moved indoors on the night of December 2nd, in conjunction with other Trenton Christmas activities. An updated but tentative itinerary has been released regarding the schedule.

The evening begins with a soup supper at the Masonic Lodge on Main Street from 4:30 until 7 pm. Entries for the Christmas Parade begin lining up at 5 pm at the Trenton facility of the Farmer’s Bank of Northern Missouri. 5:30 pm is when the parade begins. The route will take the decorated and lighted entries past Bristol Manor, Eastview Manor, Sunnyview Nursing Home, as well as Princeton Road Apartments before heading to the downtown streets. Some entries are expected to join the parade when it reaches the Grundy County Jewett-Norris Library at Main and Crowder.

Santa is to be at the gazebo in Sesquicentennial park from 6 until 7 pm. Chiefs Mascot KC Wolf is to be in front of Trenton Hardware, also from 6 to 7 pm. Moved indoors to the NCMC Ketcham community center will be performances by the Trenton high school band, drum line, and color guard. Organizers also planned on having a surprise performance at Ketcham. These are from 7 until 7:45.

At 8 pm on Dec 2nd, events are scheduled at the Wesley United Methodist Church including the Wesley handbell choir; Luanne and Levi O’Neal; Sonja Wimer, the THS show choir; and the singing of Christmas carols.

The schedule may have to be altered due to weather conditions.