Former police detective and others indicted for holding women in servitude and forcing them to provide sexual services

A federal grand jury in Topeka, Kansas, returned a three-count indictment charging former Kansas City Police Department detective Roger Golubski and three other men – Cecil Brooks, LeMark Roberson, and Richard Robinson – with conspiring, decades ago, to hold young women in a condition of involuntary sexual servitude. Brooks, Roberson, and Robinson are also charged in a substantive count with holding a young woman, identified as Person 1, in a condition of involuntary servitude; and Brooks, Roberson, and Golubski are charged in a substantive count withholding another young woman, Person 2, in a condition of involuntary servitude.

According to the indictment, from 1996 through 1998, Brooks provided a location at Delevan Apartments in Kansas City, where young women were held and where Brooks, Roberson, and Robinson used physical beatings, sexual assaults, and threats to compel young women to provide sexual services to men. Then detective Golubski is alleged to have accepted money from Brooks; provided protection from law enforcement for the criminal activity, including sex trafficking; and forcibly raped the young woman identified as Person 2.

The first count of the indictment charges all four men with conspiring to hold young women, including Person 1 and Person 2, in a condition of involuntary servitude; the second count charges Brooks, Roberson, and Robinson with holding Person 1 in involuntary servitude and forcing her to provide sexual services to Roberson; and the third count charges Brooks, Roberson, and Golubski with holding Person 2 in involuntary servitude and forcing her to provide sexual services to adult men, including Brooks, Roberson, and Golubski.

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Golubski was previously charged, in a separate indictment with civil rights violations for allegedly acting under color of law to commit aggravated sexual assaults.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard for the District of Kansas, and Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub of the FBI Kansas City Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Kansas City Field Office investigated the case in conjunction with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hunting for the District of Kansas and Trial Attorney Tara Allison of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.