Sex offender in Missouri indicted for child pornography

A Missouri sex offender has been indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple charges related to producing child pornography.

Bradley Leigh Knecht, 28, of Prairie Home, was charged in a four-indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Knecht, who was arrested today, has a prior Arkansas conviction for possessing or viewing child pornography.

The federal indictment alleges that Knecht used a child victim to produce child pornography from Feb. 1 to Oct. 20, 2022. Knecht is also charged with one count of advertising child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley S. Turner. It was investigated by the Boone County Cyber Crimes Task Force and the FBI.