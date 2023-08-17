Second Harvest Food Bank invites community to discuss childhood hunger solutions

Second Harvest Food Bank
Second Harvest Community Food Bank of Saint Joseph will hold a Childhood Hunger Summit in Gallatin. The event will be at the Access II Independent Living Center on September 20th. Registration and dinner will start at 5 o’clock, and the session will go from 6 to 8 o’clock.

The summit will focus on hunger relief and support for families with children younger than 18 years old.

The target audience is Second Harvest program volunteers, school officials, community organizations that support families with children, donors, and others who have an interest in helping families in need. Second Harvest is looking at ways to include families with children with lived experience of hunger who have used services Second Harvest and other organizations provide.

Second Harvest intends to offer incentives for families in need to help them attend the Childhood Hunger Summit. These incentives could include gas cards and grocery store gift cards.

Space is limited for the Gallatin event on September 20th. RSVP by emailing Kasi Norris at [email protected] or calling Second Harvest at 816-364-3663.

