Grundy County Courthouse to host delinquent tax sale on August 28

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County will offer properties with back taxes due at its upcoming delinquent tax sale. The event is scheduled to take place at the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on August 28th at 10 a.m.

As of August 16th, a total of 90 properties were slated for sale. A breakdown of the properties reveals that 35 are located in Madison Township and Leisure Lake. Meanwhile, 13 properties are in Franklin Township, 10 in Trenton Township, four in Liberty Township, and two in Wilson Township. Additionally, 26 properties are listed post the third tax sale.

The sale will be structured in stages based on the number of years of delinquent taxes. Properties with three years of back taxes will be offered in the first sale. The second sale will feature properties with four years of back taxes, and the third sale will present properties with five years of delinquent taxes. Collector-Treasurer Barbara Harris emphasized that each property must sell for the amount of taxes owed against it. Subsequent sales will proceed in the order mentioned.

Harris has issued a request for potential bidders. Those interested in participating in the tax sale are advised to visit the Collector-Treasurer’s Office in the courthouse on August 25th or the morning of August 28th. This visit is essential for signing up, obtaining a bidding number, and providing necessary information such as the bidder’s name, address, and phone number.

Related