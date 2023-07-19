Save money and fight food insecurity at Missouri State Fair’s $2 Tuesday

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

You can save money when going to the Missouri State Fair. Missouri Farmers Care Food Drive $2 Tuesday, Aug. 15 has some big savings. Bring in two non-perishable food items or give a $2 donation to Feeding Missouri, and pay just $2 gate admission. To add to the $2 fun, most carnival rides will be $2 a ride, and select concessions and vendors will offer $2 specials all day.

Missouri FFA will host their annual Food Insecurity Service Day held in the Assembly Hall, with over 700 FFA members and agriculture leaders serving those in need. Their goal is to reduce childhood food insecurity in Missouri and package 160,000 child-friendly meals that will be distributed among food banks across our state.

The Agriculture Building is a great place to learn more about food insecurity. There will be a canned food educational display constructed of approximately 3,000 cans of food donated by Woods Supermarket. All cans used in the display will be added to the food drive collection and head to local food banks after the Fair concludes.

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, Aug. 15, and help support a worthy cause while saving big bucks on $2 Tuesday. Come see “Where Traditions Grow,” Aug. 10-20 in Sedalia at the 2023 Missouri State Fair.

Buy Your State Fair Tickets

Tickets to all Missouri State Fair concerts and events are on sale to the public, while supplies last. This includes all concerts and events in the State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance, State Fair Arena events, the Governor’s Ham Breakfast and $12 advanced gate admission. These tickets will be available through Etix.com and also at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, located on the Fairgrounds in Sedalia. Box office hours are noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, now through Aug. 4, expanding to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 7-9 and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily during the Fair, Aug. 10-20.

The State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance, is the venue for seven concerts, two tractor pulls, one monster truck show, and one auto race this year. Children two and under are free to all Grandstand concerts but must sit on adult laps. Ticket prices do not include Fair gate admission.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10 – TYLER HUBBARD OF FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE WITH PARMALEE

SOLD OUT.. FRIDAY, AUG. 11 – LAINEY WILSON WITH JACKSON DEAN

SATURDAY, AUG. 12 – 3 DOORS DOWN – AWAY FROM THE SUN ANNIVERSARY TOUR WITH CANDLEBOX

SUNDAY, AUG. 13 – MISSOURI STATE FAIR SHOOT OUT TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL

MONDAY, AUG. 14 –PRO PULLING LEAGUE

TUESDAY, AUG. 15 – OUTLAW NATIONALS MONSTER TRUCK SHOW

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16 – CORY ASBURY AND CAIN

THURSDAY, AUG. 17 – THE COUNTRY COMEBACK TOUR FEATURING SHENANDOAH, BILLY DEAN & WADE HAYES

FRIDAY, AUG. 18 – NELLY WITH RAHZEL

SATURDAY, AUG. 19 – RILEY GREEN WITH RANDY HOUSER

SUNDAY, AUG. 20 – POWRi 410 SPRINT CARS, B MODIFIEDS & SUPER STOCKS, SHOW-ME VINTAGE RACE CARS

The State Fair Arena is another popular venue on the fairgrounds, offering 11 days of action including rodeo, bull riding, and motorsports. Children five and under are free to all events at the State Fair Arena but must sit on an adult’s lap. Ticket prices do not include Fair gate admission:

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, AUG. 10-11 – MRCA SHOW-ME STATE RODEO

SATURDAY, AUG. 12 – MRCA SHOW-ME STATE RODEO

SUNDAY, AUG. 13 – MOTOCROSS, FINAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND OF THE MO STATE FAIR CROSS SERIES

MONDAY, AUG. 14 – ATV/DIRT BIKE RODEO

TUESDAY, AUG. 15 – MSF TRUCK & FARM TRACTOR PULL

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16 – ANTIQUE CLASSIC TRACTOR PULL

THURSDAY, AUG. 17 – GARDEN TRACTOR AND MINI ROD AND TRUCK PULL

FRIDAY, AUG. 18 – BULL RIDING COMPETITION

SATURDAY, AUG. 19 – BULL RIDING COMPETITION

SUNDAY, AUG. 20 – DEMOLITION DERBY

The 2023 Governor’s Ham Breakfast is a traditional gathering of Missouri elected officials, leaders in agriculture, and supporters of the Missouri State Fair. The Breakfast features Missouri country cured ham and other Missouri Grown products. Tickets are $50 per plate and include Aug. 17 gate admission to the Fair.

Purchase admission tickets early and save. Advanced Adult Gate Admission tickets are only $12. Purchase in person at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, Bomgaars, and Break Time Convenience Stores. Purchase online at Etix.com (Etix advanced admission ticket sales end at 9 am, July 28, so that tickets arrive via mail prior to the Fair).

Related