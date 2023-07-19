Coalition of 13 attorneys generals, warns Fortune 100 companies to cease racially discriminatory hiring practices

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office joined a coalition of 13 states in warning Fortune 100 companies to immediately cease the use of racially discriminatory hiring practices. To ensure compliance with the Constitution, the letter explained the significance of the recent United States Supreme Court ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. President & Fellows of Harvard College and addressed the racial discrimination commonplace among Fortune 100 companies.

“I am committed to ensuring that all Missouri institutions comply with the Constitution and federal law, which is why we’re putting Fortune 100 companies on notice,” said Attorney General Bailey. “As long as I’m Attorney General, racial discrimination will have no place in the state of Missouri.”

“The Supreme Court’s recent decision should place every employer and contractor on notice of the illegality of racial quotas and race-based preferences in employment and contracting practices,” the states asserted in the letter.

“We urge you to immediately cease any unlawful race-based quotas or preferences your company has adopted for its employment and contracting practices,” said the letter addressed to Fortune 100 CEOs. “If you choose not to do so, know that you will be held accountable—sooner rather than later—for your decision to continue treating people differently because of the color of their skin.”

This is not the only action Attorney General Bailey has taken to eradicate racial discrimination throughout the state. Just two weeks ago, Attorney General Bailey directed a letter to dozens of universities and municipalities across the state warning them to immediately end race-based affirmative action policies. Just after sending this letter, the major universities, including the University of Missouri system, publicly committed to heeding Bailey’s call to follow the law.

The letter was sent to the leaders of every company on the Fortune 100 list. General Bailey was joined in signing the letter by state attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Read the letter in its entirety by clicking or tapping here.



