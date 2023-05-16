“Safe Sitter” class to be held in Brookfield on June 2nd

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will hold a “Safe Sitter” class next month. The session will be held on June 2nd from 9 am to 2:30 pm.

The class is designed to prepare students in sixth through eighth grades to be safe when they are home alone, watching siblings, or babysitting.

There will be games and role-playing exercises. Students will have a chance to use mannequins to practice skills like choking rescue.

The Safe Sitter class on June 2nd will cost $30. Lunch will be provided.

Registration is required by May 31st. Registration forms are available at the Linn County Health Department. Interested individuals may also register by calling the health department at 660-258-7251.

Related